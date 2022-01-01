Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mussels in
Pawtucket
/
Pawtucket
/
Mussels
Pawtucket restaurants that serve mussels
CHICKEN WINGS
Roast House Pub & Restaurant
176 Columbus ave, Pawtucket
Avg 4.2
(750 reviews)
Portugese Mussels
$12.99
More about Roast House Pub & Restaurant
10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
1091 main street, pawtucket
No reviews yet
10 Rocks Mussels
$12.00
More about 10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Pawtucket
Fish And Chips
Reuben
Carrot Cake
Chicken Salad
Whoopie Pies
Chili
Pies
Nachos
More near Pawtucket to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(496 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston