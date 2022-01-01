Spinach salad in Pawtucket
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law
2 George St, Pawtucket
|LARGE SPINACH SALAD
|$13.00
CHICKEN WINGS
Roast House Pub & Restaurant - Pawtucket
176 Columbus ave, Pawtucket
|Philly Spinach Salad
|$15.49
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - Pawtucket
507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket
|SPINACH SALAD
|$12.99
baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion, bacon & crumble blue cheese
Rasoi (Pawtucket RI)
727 East Avenue, Pawtucket
|SPINACH APPLE SALAD
|$8.00
Spinach/Apple Slices/Toasted Almonds/Raisins/Olive Oil/Crumbled Paneer Cheese/Balsamic Vinegar
