Strawberry cheesecake in Pawtucket

Pawtucket restaurants
Pawtucket restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

SMOOTHIES

wildflour bakery cafe

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Whoopie Pie$4.50
(gf)(nf) vanilla cake - strawberry compote - cream cheese frosting
More about wildflour bakery cafe
Garden Grille

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Strawberry Cheesecake Whoopie Pie$4.50
More about Garden Grille

