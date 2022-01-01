Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paxton restaurants you'll love

Paxton restaurants
  • Paxton

Must-try Paxton restaurants

The Humble Hog image

BBQ

The Humble Hog

125 S. Market St., Paxton

Avg 4.7 (686 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Pig Pile$10.00
Golden fries with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos
BBQ Nachos$9.00
Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Local Pork smoked all day on a locally made Artisan Bun
More about The Humble Hog
Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL image

 

Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL - 615 N Railroad Ave

615 N Railroad Ave, Paxton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken on the Beach$10.99
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce, served with tortillas.
Also available to choose your favorite meat.
Playa Plate$12.99
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and tortillas
Single Tacos$2.00
All tacos served lettuce and shredded cheese
More about Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL - 615 N Railroad Ave
Main pic

 

Prairie City Wine Room - 155 North Market Street

155 North Market Street, Paxton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Prairie City Wine Room - 155 North Market Street

