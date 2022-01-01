Paxton restaurants you'll love
BBQ
The Humble Hog
125 S. Market St., Paxton
Popular items
The Pig Pile
|$10.00
Golden fries with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos
BBQ Nachos
|$9.00
Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos
Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.00
Local Pork smoked all day on a locally made Artisan Bun
Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL - 615 N Railroad Ave
615 N Railroad Ave, Paxton
Popular items
Chicken on the Beach
|$10.99
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce, served with tortillas.
Also available to choose your favorite meat.
Playa Plate
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and tortillas
Single Tacos
|$2.00
All tacos served lettuce and shredded cheese