Nachos in Paxton

Paxton restaurants
Paxton restaurants that serve nachos

BBQ Nachos image

BBQ

The Humble Hog

125 S. Market St., Paxton

Avg 4.7 (686 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Nachos$9.00
Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos
More about The Humble Hog
Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL image

 

Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL - 615 N Railroad Ave

615 N Railroad Ave, Paxton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Bravos$14.99
Cheese Nachos with grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, jalapeños, bell peppers and onions. Topped with beans, lettuce, and sour cream
Nachos Grilled Chicken$8.99
Bed of chips topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce.
Nachos with beef$6.99
More about Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL - 615 N Railroad Ave

