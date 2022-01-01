Nachos in Paxton
Paxton restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ
The Humble Hog
125 S. Market St., Paxton
|BBQ Nachos
|$9.00
Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos
Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL - 615 N Railroad Ave
615 N Railroad Ave, Paxton
|Nachos Bravos
|$14.99
Cheese Nachos with grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, jalapeños, bell peppers and onions. Topped with beans, lettuce, and sour cream
|Nachos Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Bed of chips topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce.
|Nachos with beef
|$6.99