Paxton's Grill

Paxton's Grill - Loveland's Original Family Restaurant and Bar

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

126 W Loveland Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)

Popular Items

The Perfect Club$14.00
"Cincinnati's Best" Ham and Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, Swiss and American cheese. Piled High on your choice of bread.
Quesadilla$9.00
Served with homemade Pico Di Gallo and sour cream.
Fingers$9.00
Five all white meat Chicken fingers with a your choice of BBQ, Honey, Mustard or Ranch.
Cheeseburger$10.00
1/3 pound burger on a white bun.
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Served with our Tangy Queso Sauce.
Buffalo Wrap$12.00
Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, homemade pico di Gallo and a side of fajita ranch dressing.
Fish N Chips$14.00
Cobb Salad$13.00
Crisp Romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato and cucumbers. Choice of dressing.
Kid Fingers$6.00
Our Famous Big Paxton$13.00
The King of burgers! This 10-oz. burger is topped with bacon, Swiss and American cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 W Loveland Ave

Loveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

