Payson restaurants you'll love

Payson restaurants
  • Payson

Must-try Payson restaurants

Creekside Tavern

1520 E Christopher Creek Loop, Payson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tavern Burger$16.00
Angus beef, brioche bun, your choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of side.
Corn Beef Ruben$16.00
Corn beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut on rye and your choice of side.
12 Inch Pizza BYO$16.00
San Marzano pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese - 1 topping included
$2 each additional topping
More about Creekside Tavern
Macky’s Grill

201 W Main St, Payson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Side Salad$5.00
Our salad blend with cheddar cheese and croutons
Curly Joe$15.00
Topped with crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce and pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun
Mushroom Swiss Dip$15.00
Prime beef with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a hoagie with Au Jus for dippin’
More about Macky’s Grill
Delicious Cafe - 512 S Beeline Hwy

512 South Beeline Highway, Payson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Delicious Cafe - 512 S Beeline Hwy

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Payson

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Patty Melts

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

