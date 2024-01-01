Payson restaurants you'll love
Creekside Tavern
1520 E Christopher Creek Loop, Payson
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$16.00
Angus beef, brioche bun, your choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of side.
|Corn Beef Ruben
|$16.00
Corn beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut on rye and your choice of side.
|12 Inch Pizza BYO
|$16.00
San Marzano pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese - 1 topping included
$2 each additional topping
Macky’s Grill
201 W Main St, Payson
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$5.00
Our salad blend with cheddar cheese and croutons
|Curly Joe
|$15.00
Topped with crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce and pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun
|Mushroom Swiss Dip
|$15.00
Prime beef with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a hoagie with Au Jus for dippin’