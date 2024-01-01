Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Payson

Go
Payson restaurants
Toast

Payson restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Creekside Tavern

1520 E Christopher Creek Loop, Payson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce and your choice of side.
More about Creekside Tavern
Banner pic

 

Macky’s Grill

201 W Main St, Payson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar wrap$14.50
A spinach tortilla filled with fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Cheddar wrap$14.00
Our delicious spinach tortilla with breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and ranch dressing
More about Macky’s Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Payson

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Patty Melts

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Payson to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (112 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

No reviews yet

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (901 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1389 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston