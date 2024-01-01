Chicken wraps in Payson
Payson restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Creekside Tavern
Creekside Tavern
1520 E Christopher Creek Loop, Payson
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce and your choice of side.
More about Macky’s Grill
Macky’s Grill
201 W Main St, Payson
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$14.50
A spinach tortilla filled with fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
|Crispy Chicken Cheddar wrap
|$14.00
Our delicious spinach tortilla with breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and ranch dressing