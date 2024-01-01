Chili in Payson
Payson restaurants that serve chili
More about Creekside Tavern
Creekside Tavern
1520 E Christopher Creek Loop, Payson
|Chili Cheese Tots
|$11.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.00
More about Macky’s Grill
Macky’s Grill
201 W Main St, Payson
|Chili Burger
|$15.00
Open faced bun and burger patty, smothered in chili and topped with cheddar cheese, onions and chives
|AZ Chili Bomber
|$17.00
Hand pressed angus beef patty, jalapeno cream cheese, topped with crispy onions straws, grilled jalapenos, hickory smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes, pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun
|Cup Chili
|$7.00
Topped with shredded cheese and diced onions