Chili in Payson

Payson restaurants that serve chili

Creekside Tavern

1520 E Christopher Creek Loop, Payson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Tots$11.00
Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
More about Creekside Tavern
Banner pic

 

Macky’s Grill

201 W Main St, Payson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Burger$15.00
Open faced bun and burger patty, smothered in chili and topped with cheddar cheese, onions and chives
AZ Chili Bomber$17.00
Hand pressed angus beef patty, jalapeno cream cheese, topped with crispy onions straws, grilled jalapenos, hickory smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes, pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun
Cup Chili$7.00
Topped with shredded cheese and diced onions
More about Macky’s Grill

