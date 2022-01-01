Go
Toast

Pazzo

Farm to Table. Plate to Face.

FRENCH FRIES

44 West Oregon Ave

Avg 4.7 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Caramel Apple Cheesecake$50.00
Spiced cheesecake with crushed almond and apple crust. Gluten-free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

44 West Oregon Ave

Creswell OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

My Boys Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tradewinds at Jiffy

No reviews yet

Tradewinds Cafe @ Jiffy offers everyone great food at great prices. We have an eclectic menu that caters to all tastes and dietary needs.

Seize The Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glenwood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston