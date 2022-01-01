Go
Protein Bar & Kitchen

235 S Franklin Street Chicago, IL 60606

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

235 S Franklin Street • $

Avg 4 (188 reviews)

Popular Items

Overnight Oats$6.29
Chilled oats, apple, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, chia, almond milk, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry and hemp seed blend [370 cals, 17g protein, 60g net carbs]
AM Mexicali Mini$4.99
Black beans, cheddar, kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce, avocado, chipotle yogurt, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [540 cals, 41g protein, 28g net carbs]
Coffee$2.29
PB&J$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
Buffalo Salad$9.99
All-natural chicken, greens, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [320 cals, 27g protein, 10g net carbs]
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Mini$4.99
Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [530 cals, 51g protein, 21g net carbs]
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

235 S Franklin Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
