PB&J Factory

Here is where the adult is hijacked by their inner child. The is your moment. Cement your culinary legacy with at least 480 possible sandwich variations, no hard hat necessary.

1220 Waterway Boulevard

Chuck Berry$6.99
Creamy PB, Mixed berries, and strawberry jam on Whole Wheat with a chocolate drizzle
Chocolate Almond Milk$3.00
Fluffer Nuffer$6.99
Marshmallow fluff, bananas and creamy PB on Texas toast with a chocolate drizzle
PB&J Smoothie$7.99
8 oz smoothie made up of almond or oat milk, creamy peanut butter, strawberries, honey and ice.
Pop’s Bacon Butter Melt$8.99
Creamy PB, whipped cream cheese, and Momma’s Bacon Jam™️ on Sourdough with a honey drizzle
Yogurt Parfait$4.00
Vanilla Yogurt topped with strawberries, bananas, and granola
The Jay-Z$4.99
Classic Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter on Texas Toast with a honey drizzle
Build Your Own!$4.99
Flying Duchess$7.99
Crunchy PB, apple butter, and apple slices on sourdough topped with cinnamon streusel and a honey drizzle
Elvis Prezzie$5.99
Creamy Peanut butter and bananas on Texas Toast with a chocolate drizzle
1220 Waterway Boulevard

Indianapolis IN

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Taste - 16 Tech

Coffe Zon Cafe

Waterway Fish Market - AMP

Seafood Elevated

Hiatus Bar

We are a locally owned bar serving a rotating menu of fresh, innovative cocktails, beer and wine. Enjoy a thoughtfully curated beverage program, exceptional service, and laid-back casual atmosphere. Hiatus Bar is located at 1220 Waterway Blvd. inside of 16 Tech’s AMP Marketplace; just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis, IUPUI and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

