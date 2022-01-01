Go
PB&J Factory

Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

1220 Waterway Boulevard

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Cookie Monster$6.99
Biscoff cookie butter, strawberries and apricot jam on Texas toast with a caramel drizzle
Flying Duchess$7.99
Crunchy PB, apple butter, and apple slices on sourdough topped with cinnamon streusel and a honey drizzle
Build Your Own!$4.99
Pop’s Bacon Butter Melt$8.99
Creamy PB, whipped cream cheese, and Momma’s Bacon Jam™️ on Sourdough with a honey drizzle
Elvis Prezzie$5.99
Creamy Peanut butter and bananas on Texas Toast with a chocolate drizzle
Chuck Berry$6.99
Creamy PB, Mixed berries, and strawberry jam on Whole Wheat with a chocolate drizzle
Fluffer Nuffer$6.99
Marshmallow fluff, bananas and creamy PB on Texas toast with a chocolate drizzle
PB&J Smoothie$7.99
8 oz smoothie made up of almond or oat milk, creamy peanut butter, strawberries, honey and ice.
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis IN 46202

