Protein Bar & Kitchen

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

37 S La Salle • $

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Roll Bowl$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
Detox$8.49
Pineapple, celery, cucumber, lemon,
spinach, parsley, organic honey, coconut
water and multi-vitamin boost
(vitamins a, c, d, k, b6 and b12)
[180 Cals, 2g protein, 43g net carbs]
Mexicali Bowl$10.29
All-natural chicken, corn, black beans, cheddar, warm kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce and chipotle Greek yogurt topped with avocado and cilantro [610 cals, 38g protein, 42g net carbs]
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

37 S La Salle

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
