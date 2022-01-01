Protein Bar & Kitchen
Northwestern Hospital
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
251 E Huron Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
251 E Huron Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chicago's First Lady Cruises
Come in and enjoy!
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Our mission is to create a special restaurant that will be able to graciously serve you a gourmet pizza, pasta, sandwich or salad faster than you can buy a burger.
AceBounce
Home of Ping Pong
Saigon Sisters
Pre-order to pickup and deliver your order so you don't have to wait in line. To pickup your orders, please go to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, we are located on the 2nd floor of Galter Pavilion. For Delivery orders, we will deliver within 30 min. of the order. Delivery zone is north to North Ave., West to Ashland Ave, South to Roosevelt and East to Lake Shore.