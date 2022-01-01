Go
Protein Bar & Kitchen

Northwestern Hospital

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

251 E Huron Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1203 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl$6.59
Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [350 cals, 36g protein, 4g net carbs]
Peanut Butter & Acai$5.49
Organic peanut butter, acai puree, banana and hemp seed blend [460 cals, 13g protein, 63g net carbs]
Keto Coffee$5.79
MCT oil, grass fed ghee and locally roasted coffee [140 cals, 1g protein, 1g net carbs]
Immunity$8.49
Mango, banana, strawberry, orange, lemon, ginger, honey, cayenne and Flu Fighter vitamin boost (vitamin c, zinc, echinacea) [250 cals, 4g protein, 60 net carbs]
Buffalo Bar-rito$9.49
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Buffalo Salad$9.99
All-natural chicken, greens, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [320 cals, 27g protein, 10g net carbs]
Keto Spinach & Pesto Bowl$11.07
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach, avocado, parmesan and riced cauliflower [730 cal, 45g protein, 8 net carb]
Perk$6.99
Espresso whey protein, chocolate protein and house-made cocoa malt [190 cals, 25g protein, 12g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan
[690 cals, 39g protein, 42g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Spinach, quinoa, garlic
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

251 E Huron Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
