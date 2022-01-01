Go
Toast

Protein Bar & Kitchen

2040 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523

2040 York Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Immunity$8.49
Mango, banana, strawberry, orange, lemon, ginger, honey, cayenne and Flu Fighter vitamin boost (vitamin c, zinc, echinacea) [250 cals, 4g protein, 60 net carbs]
GT's Gingerade$4.49
Keto Shake$8.99
A specifically designed keto shake -- Peanut butter, avocado, MCT oil, strawberry, spinach, kale, vanilla whey protein and almond milk
[530 calories, 18g net carbs, 27g protein, 40g fat]
Kale Caesar Wrap$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [640 cals, 50g protein, 29g net carbs]
Mexicali Bowl$10.29
All-natural chicken, corn, black beans, cheddar, warm kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce and chipotle Greek yogurt topped with avocado and cilantro [610 cals, 38g protein, 42g net carbs]
Jokes Acai'd$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, acai berry, banana, blueberries and Greek yogurt [410 cals, 19g protein, 74g net carbs]
Perk$6.99
Espresso whey protein, chocolate protein and house-made cocoa malt [190 cals, 25g protein, 12g net carbs]
Peanut Butter & Acai$5.49
Organic peanut butter, acai puree, banana and hemp seed blend [460 cals, 13g protein, 63g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
Buffalo Salad$9.99
All-natural chicken, greens, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [320 cals, 27g protein, 10g net carbs]
See full menu

Location

2040 York Road

Oak Brook IL

Sunday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DMK Burger Bar Oakbrook

No reviews yet

We are a fast casual restaurant and bar

Roka Akor | Oak Brook

No reviews yet

Located in Oak Brook, IL (a western suburb of Chicago), on the south side of Oakbrook Center mall, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston