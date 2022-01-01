Protein Bar & Kitchen
2040 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523
2040 York Road
Popular Items
Location
2040 York Road
Oak Brook IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
DMK Burger Bar Oakbrook
We are a fast casual restaurant and bar
Roka Akor | Oak Brook
Located in Oak Brook, IL (a western suburb of Chicago), on the south side of Oakbrook Center mall, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.