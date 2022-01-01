Go
Protein Bar & Kitchen

Delicious. Nutritious. Protein-Packed.

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

N Clark St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1310 reviews)

Popular Items

Healthy Club Wrap$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [690 cals, 51g protein, 40g net carbs]
Southwest Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, cheddar, roasted corn, tomato, carrot and cilantro lime dressing [610 cals, 34g protein, 43g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan
[690 cals, 39g protein, 42g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Spinach, quinoa, garlic
Buffalo Bar-rito$9.49
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Location

N Clark St.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
