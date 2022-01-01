Go
Toast

Protein Bar & Kitchen

10 W Lake Street Chicago, IL 60601

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

10 W Lake Street • $

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)

Popular Items

Wrigley Peeled$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
Spicy Korean Bowl$11.49
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
Southwest Salad - Veg$10.99
Organic roasted tofu, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, tomato, cheddar, roasted corn, carrot and cilantro lime vinaigrette (vegetarian/can be made vegan) [560 cals, 26g protein, 44g net carbs]
Healthy Club Wrap$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [690 cals, 51g protein, 40g net carbs]
PB&J$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
Superfood Vegan Salad - Veg$10.29
Organic roasted tofu, chickpea, avocado, spinach, kale, pickled red onion, carrot, celery, organic quinoa, hemp seed blend, and house-made creamy chia dressing [500 cals, 19g protein, 35g net carbs]
Southwest Salad$12.29
All-natural chicken, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, cheddar, roasted corn, tomato, carrot and cilantro lime [610 cals, 34g protein, 43g net carbs]
Seasonal Protein Bowl$10.99
All-natural chicken, turmeric-roasted cauliflower and butternut squash, egg, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, hemp seed blend, micro greens and lemon vinaigrette [650 calories, 13g net carbs, 34g protein] Immunity Boosters: turmeric, butternut squash, spinach, lemon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

10 W Lake Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

So...Mac Chicago

No reviews yet

Offering individual and family meals!

Prime & Provisions

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

avec river north

No reviews yet

from the award-winning team at one off hospitality, avec river north brings the same warm hospitality and soul-warming, rustic Mediterranean-inspired cuisine chicagoans have come to love on randolph street, to the river north neighborhood.
under the culinary direction of james beard award-winning chef, paul kahan and 8-year avec veteran perry hendrix, avec river north will focus on a wider breadth of culinary inspiration featuring flavors, aromas and cuisine of the sun-drenched islands of the mediterranean from greece to spain.
the menu features new dishes including an array of oven-fired pizzas, pastas and coastal fish dishes, as well as avec favorites—including the infamous chorizo-stuffed medjool dates, the “deluxe” focaccia and the slow-roasted pork shoulder.

Billy Goat Tavern - Lake Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston