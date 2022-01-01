Go
Protein Bar & Kitchen

221 W Washington Blvd Chicago, IL 60606

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

221 W Washington Blvd • $

Avg 4 (188 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
Egg Roll Bowl$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan
[690 cals, 39g protein, 42g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Spinach, quinoa, garlic
Southwest Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, cheddar, roasted corn, tomato, carrot and cilantro lime dressing [610 cals, 34g protein, 43g net carbs]
Harvest Salad$10.99
All natural chicken, goat cheese, apples, roasted fall vegetables, rainbow carrots, celery, pickled red onion, green onion, organic quinoa, toasted almonds, hemp seed blend and balsamic vinaigrette
[680 cals, 30g protein, 35g net carbs]
Spicy Korean Bowl$11.49
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
Jokes Acai'd$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, acai berry, banana, blueberries and Greek yogurt [410 cals, 19g protein, 74g net carbs]
Buffalo Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery, rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [400 cals, 29g protein, 33g net carbs]
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

221 W Washington Blvd

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
