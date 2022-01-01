PB Bistro and Bar
A cozy, 100% plant based eatery! Offering delicious vegan versions of your favorite traditional comfort foods. Locally crafted brews, a select wine list and unique cocktail menu.
241 Main St • $$
241 Main St
East Greenwich RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
