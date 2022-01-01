Go
Toast

PB Bistro and Bar

A cozy, 100% plant based eatery! Offering delicious vegan versions of your favorite traditional comfort foods. Locally crafted brews, a select wine list and unique cocktail menu.
Stay connected with us on Instagram and Facebook!

241 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Board$16.00
Falafel, cucumber, carrots, pita, olives, plant based feta. side of tahini and hummus.
French Fries$4.50
Old Bay, Classic Sea Salt, or Truffle.
Side Spicy Chickpeas$2.00
Fishamajig$11.00
Crispy tofu, pickled veggies, avocado, lettuce, and house made tartar on a buttered pretzel bun. Mixed greens or house chips
BBQ Jackfruit Tacos$12.00
(3) 6in corn tortillas, jackfruit, white rice, corn, BBQ sauce, house coleslaw (contains jalapeno). Served with a side of pico.
Buffalo Cauli Wrap$12.00
Cucumber, romaine, house made pickles, spicy chickpeas, and house made ranch.
*Buffalo sauce contains nuts*
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
(GF) breaded cauliflower florets. Flavors: Sweet Chili, Buffalo.
Chick Wrap$12.00
falafel, cucumbers, romaine, pickled onions, tomatoes, parsley, and tahini sauce.
Go Go Green Salad (GF)$10.00
Kale, arugula, quinoa, edamame, avocado, roasted cashews, cucumbers, and pickled red onions served with a white balsamic avocado dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

241 Main St

East Greenwich RI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simon Says Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast and Lunch Goods
Baked Daily on the Premises

Jiggers Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

No reviews yet

Made from scratch daily using fresh, local ingredients. Classic flavors mixed with fun, seasonal flavors.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston