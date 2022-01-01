Go
Plant Based Pizza

1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW

Popular Items

B.Y.O.Pizza$20.00
Ranch Dressing$1.50
CheeseBurger$9.00
1/2 and 1/2 pizza
Georgia Peach Pizza$20.00
Spicy Beyond Sausage, vegan mozzarella, roasted basil pizza sauce, roasted peaches, onions & jalapeños
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza$22.00
Mild Beyond sausage, ground Beyond hamburger, seitan vegan bacon(currently out of bacon, more sausage and burger meat as replacement), vegan mozzarella cheese, roasted basil pizza sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza$20.00
BBQ Drizzle, vegan mozzarella cheese, pineapples, red onions, mild beyond sausage, roasted basil pizza sauce
Atlas Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fries$4.00
Mexican Pizza$22.00
Location

1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW

Atlanta GA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
