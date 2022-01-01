Go
PBR Rock Bar & Grill image
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

Open today 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStar

5114 Reviews

$$

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89109

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Fat Tuesday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

drINKED (Miracle Mile)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LobsterME

No reviews yet

Located in the Planet Hollywood Miracle Mile Shops.

Fat Tuesday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

orange star4.0 • 5114 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston