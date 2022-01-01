People's Choice Manchester
Order for Take-Out or Delivery!
179 Middle Turnpike West
Popular Items
Location
179 Middle Turnpike West
Manchester CT
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Aura
Authentic Italian cuisine giving you a little taste of the 'Old Country.'
Elicit Brewing Company
A brewery, beer hall, cocktail bar, lounge, arcade, restaurant, concert hall, and so much more.
Located in Manchester, CT. We're bringing our own brews together with the best of Connecticut, and the World, with other libations and street fare to give you the ultimate experience.
Bistro on Main
Offering classic comfort foods, prepared fresh for your families. Our mission remains the same; To care for our neighbors and neighborhood through services to others.
Fatima’s
From our kitchen to your table!