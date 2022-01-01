Go
Toast

Iron Horse Sports Pub & People's Choice Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

425 Talcottville Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

425 Talcottville Road

Vernon CT

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pancho Loco - Vernon

No reviews yet

Hola Amigos!
Back in 1997 I get this crazy idea that running my own restaurant would be a great way to spend my life. So with a little experience and a lot of hard work, I went out and started living the dream. My mission is simple: to provide fresh food, a comfortable atmosphere and the best margaritas around. Enjoy your Stay!
Gracias,
Pancho Bill

Jamaican Kitchen - Vernon CT

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Flavors of Nawab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston