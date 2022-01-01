Portland Cider Company - Clackamas Pub

Go
Located right off I-205 in Clackamas (take exit 12) is the Portland Cider Company production cidery, fronted with a taproom and restaurant featuring 18 taps of Portland Cider specialties and Northwest craft beer or wine. We offer a full English pub menu, serving lunch, dinner, and snack options, with Happy Hour every day from 3-6 pm.
We're currently OPEN for indoor & outdoor dining:
Wednesday-Thursday 3-9 PM
Friday 3-10 PM
Saturday 12-10 PM
Sunday 12-9 PM
Let our Cider-Tenders pour you a sample cider flight or a pint to enjoy, or take home 19.2oz crowlers or 64-oz growler fills of anything on tap. This taproom regularly features unreleased and limited availability ciders from our cider makers.
The Clackamas Pub is the perfect neighborhood spot with a warm feel, minor friendly all hours, TVs to play local sports, an extended outdoor patio, and a game room in the back.

8925 Southeast Jannsen Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Basket$9.00
Side of Fondue$2.00
Side Ketchup
Chicken Basket$9.00
Crispy chicken breast bites served with your choice of tots.
Vegan chicken tenders are available. Those are NOT gluten free.
Side Ranch
Side Honey Mustard
Pretzel & Fondue$5.00
Hummus w/ Carrots & Pita Bread$7.00
Basket O'Tots$7.00
Basket o' Tots with choice of seasoning
Pulled Pork Sliders$8.00
Location

8925 Southeast Jannsen Road

Clackamas OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
