Portland Cider Company - Clackamas Pub
Located right off I-205 in Clackamas (take exit 12) is the Portland Cider Company production cidery, fronted with a taproom and restaurant featuring 18 taps of Portland Cider specialties and Northwest craft beer or wine. We offer a full English pub menu, serving lunch, dinner, and snack options, with Happy Hour every day from 3-6 pm.
We're currently OPEN for indoor & outdoor dining:
Let our Cider-Tenders pour you a sample cider flight or a pint to enjoy, or take home 19.2oz crowlers or 64-oz growler fills of anything on tap. This taproom regularly features unreleased and limited availability ciders from our cider makers.
The Clackamas Pub is the perfect neighborhood spot with a warm feel, minor friendly all hours, TVs to play local sports, an extended outdoor patio, and a game room in the back.
Popular Items
Location
8925 Southeast Jannsen Road
Clackamas OR
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm