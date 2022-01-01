Go
Park City Coffee Roasters

13 Years "Best Coffee in Town"
1764 Uinta Way

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Served on a bagel or croissant. Turkey sausage, egg and cheese or bacon egg and cheese.
Killer Burrito$8.99
Choice of sausage, bacon or veggie.
Includes salsa, eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, pinto beans. Veggie includes assorted bell peppers
DAY OLD BAKED$1.00
Muffins$4.49
Tea Latte 24oz$4.99
Perfect Spoons of tea of your choice
½ cup (4 oz) water* (*temperature depends on the tea’s steeping instructions)
1 ¼ cup of milk or dairy-free alternative
Latte 16oz$4.39
Steam milk and froth. Pour into a cup and add brewed espresso*. Spoon a thin layer of foamed milk over top of beverage
Park City Blend$1.89
Medium Roast
Bhakti Spicy Chai 16oz$4.39
Spicy Chai
Locals Secret$1.89
Light Roast
Espresso (DOUBLE)$2.69
Location

Park City UT

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
