Peabody restaurants you'll love

Peabody restaurants
Toast
  Peabody

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Caterers
Southern
Frankie Slice image

PIZZA • PASTA

Frankie Slice

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
Frank's Jumbo Italian$15.00
Made on an extra large-seeded roll baked fresh daily. Packed with important capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella ( No Pistachios) Sopressata, Pepperoni Salami, & Aged Provolone Franks Special topping mix & Hots on the side. This is no ordinary Italian Sub!
Arancini$10.00
Arancini are Italian rice balls made with Arborio rice, stuffed with meat, or cheese & Peas and Deep Fried covered with Sauce.
Jumbo Chicken Parmesan Sub$14.00
Two extra-large chicken cutlets with our special blend of bread crumbs topped with our in house marinara, parmesan cheese served on an extra large-seeded roll.
Big Pig Barbecue image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Big Pig Barbecue

108 Newbury St, Peabody

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Extra Sandwich Roll$0.50
2 Protein Combo$23.50
Your choice of two proteins with two small sides and corn bread
Cornbread$2.00
hop + grind image

HAMBURGERS

hop + grind

210 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
OG Mac + Cheez$12.00
lots of cheez sauce, lots of macaroni
The Hangover Mac$14.50
dry aged bacon, chopped hashbrowns, two fried eggs, truffle syrup, cheez sauce, macaroni
MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"$14.00
house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup
Toscanas Ristorante image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti$18.00
Served with your choice of garlic oil wine sauce or alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.
Chicken Piccata$22.00
chicken scaloppine sautéed with capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Chip Pancakes$8.99
Hawaiian Bowl$16.00
Toast$1.95
Big Fin Poke image

 

Big Fin Poke

210 Andover St #F101, Peabody

No reviews yet
TORCHED SALMON$14.95
Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger
SPICY TUNA
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, masago, seaweed salad, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, avocado, masago arare, sesame seeds
HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL
Ahi Tuna, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame oil, Togarashi, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, seaweed salad, crab salad, pineapple, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, sesame seeds
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
Potato Skins$7.95
Served with Melted Cheese and Bacon Bits
Chicken Cordon Bleu$18.95
Boneless chicken breast, marinated in roasted garlic sauce
Sirloin Tips$25.95
Marinated in our steakhouse marinade
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar image

 

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
Amigo's Quesadilla$12.25
Melted cheese with your choice of deliciously slow-cooked meat: ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken.
Sizzling Nachos$14.50
Homemade corn chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo and
jalapeños with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa or shredded chicken.
Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
ADD: Chorizo or Grilled Chicken $2.00, Steak $3.00
Burrito Bowl$14.25
Fresh lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, served over our delicious green poblano rice. Topped with your choice of shredded chicken, barbacoa, or pork chile verde.
Double Bull Taphouse & Grill image

 

Double Bull Taphouse & Grill

Northshore Mal l210 Andover Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Half Nachos$12.00
Corn tortillas, cheddar, pickled jalapeno, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Steak Tips$26.00
10 oz, Tanner's marinade, fries, arugula salad
Central Bakery image

 

Central Bakery

48 Walnut St, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (82 reviews)
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
Sea Scallops Bkd$10.95
ingred: scallops, butter, century crumbs
Chicken Parmesan$5.79
Boneless Skinless Chicken, Cracker Meal, Mozzarella, Eggs, Flour, Milk,Garlic, Basil, Salt, Bay Leaf, & Rosemary
Dinner Turkey$7.49
ingred: turkey, bread Stuffing, onions, celery, chicken base, Flour, Butter, Whipped Potatoes, Butternut Squash
Restaurant banner

 

The NexMex Thing - Central St

5 Central Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Chips & Queso 4oz$3.55
Chicken Taco$2.85
Steak Taco$3.35
Restaurant banner

 

Mr. G's Pizza and Subs

474 Lowell Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Green Tea

126 Newbury St,, Peabody

No reviews yet
Stanzys Country Ranch image

 

Stanzys Country Ranch

1 Main Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Hush Puppies$7.00
A SOUTHERN CLASSIC W/ SPICY REMOULADE
Chicken Tacos$8.00
(2) WITH XTRA CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
XXL Pretzel$10.00
W/ HONEY MUSTARD & HOMEMADE BEER CHEESE 10.
(Due to the Large Size, Pretzel is Cut in 1/2 for Takeout)
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Stuffed Potato Skins$12.99
Filled with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions. Sour cream for dipping.
Cheeseburger$13.49
Juicy, flavorful and grilled to perfection. Topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted burger bun.
Chicken Fingers tossed in sauce$11.99
Your choice: Traditional- served with honey mustard sauce | Honey Mustard - served with Asian dipping sauce | Buffalo Chicken Fingers - served with celery/carrot sticks and bleu cheese dressing | Asian style-served with honey mustard sauce.
Chicken Finger Style (Select 1); Buffalo Honey Mustard Asian Sweet Chilli BBQ Gold Fever
Restaurant banner

 

Dumpling House TBD

5 Central Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
