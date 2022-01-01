Peabody restaurants you'll love
More about Frankie Slice
PIZZA • PASTA
Frankie Slice
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
Popular items
Frank's Jumbo Italian
$15.00
Made on an extra large-seeded roll baked fresh daily. Packed with important capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella ( No Pistachios) Sopressata, Pepperoni Salami, & Aged Provolone Franks Special topping mix & Hots on the side. This is no ordinary Italian Sub!
Arancini
$10.00
Arancini are Italian rice balls made with Arborio rice, stuffed with meat, or cheese & Peas and Deep Fried covered with Sauce.
Jumbo Chicken Parmesan Sub
$14.00
Two extra-large chicken cutlets with our special blend of bread crumbs topped with our in house marinara, parmesan cheese served on an extra large-seeded roll.
More about Big Pig Barbecue
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Big Pig Barbecue
108 Newbury St, Peabody
Popular items
Extra Sandwich Roll
$0.50
Vegetarian
2 Protein Combo
$23.50
Your choice of two proteins with two small sides and corn bread
Cornbread
$2.00
Vegetarian
More about hop + grind
HAMBURGERS
hop + grind
210 Andover St, Peabody
Popular items
OG Mac + Cheez
$12.00
lots of cheez sauce, lots of macaroni
The Hangover Mac
$14.50
dry aged bacon, chopped hashbrowns, two fried eggs, truffle syrup, cheez sauce, macaroni
MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"
$14.00
house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Toscanas Ristorante
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody
Popular items
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti
$18.00
Served with your choice of garlic oil wine sauce or alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
$22.00
chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.
Chicken Piccata
$22.00
chicken scaloppine sautéed with capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
Popular items
Chip Pancakes
$8.99
Hawaiian Bowl
$16.00
Toast
$1.95
More about Big Fin Poke
Big Fin Poke
210 Andover St #F101, Peabody
Popular items
TORCHED SALMON
$14.95
Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger
SPICY TUNA
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, masago, seaweed salad, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, avocado, masago arare, sesame seeds
HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL
Ahi Tuna, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame oil, Togarashi, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, seaweed salad, crab salad, pineapple, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, sesame seeds
More about Century House Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Restaurant
235 Andover St, Peabody
Popular items
Potato Skins
$7.95
Served with Melted Cheese and Bacon Bits
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$18.95
Boneless chicken breast, marinated in roasted garlic sauce
Sirloin Tips
$25.95
Marinated in our steakhouse marinade
More about Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
210 Andover Street, Peabody
Popular items
Amigo's Quesadilla
$12.25
Melted cheese with your choice of deliciously slow-cooked meat: ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken.
Sizzling Nachos
$14.50
Homemade corn chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo and
jalapeños with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa or shredded chicken.
Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
ADD: Chorizo or Grilled Chicken $2.00, Steak $3.00
Burrito Bowl
$14.25
Fresh lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, served over our delicious green poblano rice. Topped with your choice of shredded chicken, barbacoa, or pork chile verde.
More about Double Bull Taphouse & Grill
Double Bull Taphouse & Grill
Northshore Mal l210 Andover Street, Peabody
Popular items
Half Nachos
$12.00
Corn tortillas, cheddar, pickled jalapeno, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Steak Tips
$26.00
10 oz, Tanner's marinade, fries, arugula salad
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Epicurean Shoppe
241 Andover St, Peabody
Popular items
Sea Scallops Bkd
$10.95
ingred: scallops, butter, century crumbs
Chicken Parmesan
$5.79
Boneless Skinless Chicken, Cracker Meal, Mozzarella, Eggs, Flour, Milk,Garlic, Basil, Salt, Bay Leaf, & Rosemary
Dinner Turkey
$7.49
ingred: turkey, bread Stuffing, onions, celery, chicken base, Flour, Butter, Whipped Potatoes, Butternut Squash
More about The NexMex Thing - Central St
The NexMex Thing - Central St
5 Central Street, Peabody
Popular items
Chips & Queso 4oz
$3.55
Chicken Taco
$2.85
Steak Taco
$3.35
More about Stanzys Country Ranch
Stanzys Country Ranch
1 Main Street, Peabody
Popular items
Hush Puppies
$7.00
A SOUTHERN CLASSIC W/ SPICY REMOULADE
Chicken Tacos
$8.00
(2) WITH XTRA CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
XXL Pretzel
$10.00
W/ HONEY MUSTARD & HOMEMADE BEER CHEESE 10.
(Due to the Large Size, Pretzel is Cut in 1/2 for Takeout)
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
Popular items
Stuffed Potato Skins
$12.99
Filled with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions. Sour cream for dipping.
Cheeseburger
$13.49
Juicy, flavorful and grilled to perfection. Topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted burger bun.
Chicken Fingers tossed in sauce
$11.99
Your choice: Traditional- served with honey mustard sauce | Honey Mustard - served with Asian dipping sauce | Buffalo Chicken Fingers - served with celery/carrot sticks and bleu cheese dressing | Asian style-served with honey mustard sauce.
Chicken Finger Style (Select 1); Buffalo Honey Mustard Asian Sweet Chilli BBQ Gold Fever
More about Dumpling House TBD
Dumpling House TBD
5 Central Street, Peabody