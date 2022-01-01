Peabody bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Peabody

Toscanas Ristorante image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti$18.00
Served with your choice of garlic oil wine sauce or alfredo sauce.
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar image

 

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sizzling Nachos$14.50
Homemade corn chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo and
jalapeños with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa or shredded chicken.
Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
ADD: Chorizo or Grilled Chicken $2.00, Steak $3.00
Amigo’s Quesadilla$12.25
Melted cheese with your choice of deliciously slow-cooked meat: ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken.
Queso Blanco Dip.$7.50
A rich, spicy and creamy Mexican cheese dip.
ADD: Chorizo for $2.00
More about Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
Stanzys Country Ranch image

 

Stanzys Country Ranch

1 Main Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hush Puppies$7.00
A SOUTHERN CLASSIC W/ SPICY REMOULADE
Chicken Tacos$8.00
(2) WITH XTRA CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
XXL Pretzel$10.00
W/ HONEY MUSTARD & HOMEMADE BEER CHEESE 10.
(Due to the Large Size, Pretzel is Cut in 1/2 for Takeout)
More about Stanzys Country Ranch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Peabody

Chicken Parmesan

Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Caesar Salad

French Onion Soup

Nachos

Brisket

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston