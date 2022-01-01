Peabody bars & lounges you'll love
Toscanas Ristorante
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.00
chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.
|Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti
|$18.00
Served with your choice of garlic oil wine sauce or alfredo sauce.
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
210 Andover Street, Peabody
|Popular items
|Sizzling Nachos
|$14.50
Homemade corn chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo and
jalapeños with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa or shredded chicken.
Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
ADD: Chorizo or Grilled Chicken $2.00, Steak $3.00
|Amigo’s Quesadilla
|$12.25
Melted cheese with your choice of deliciously slow-cooked meat: ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken.
|Queso Blanco Dip.
|$7.50
A rich, spicy and creamy Mexican cheese dip.
ADD: Chorizo for $2.00
Stanzys Country Ranch
1 Main Street, Peabody
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$7.00
A SOUTHERN CLASSIC W/ SPICY REMOULADE
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
(2) WITH XTRA CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
|XXL Pretzel
|$10.00
W/ HONEY MUSTARD & HOMEMADE BEER CHEESE 10.
(Due to the Large Size, Pretzel is Cut in 1/2 for Takeout)