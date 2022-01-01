Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peabody Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Peabody

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar image

 

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Blanco Dip$8.25
A rich, spicy and creamy Mexican cheese dip.
ADD: Chorizo for $2.00
Make your own Enchiladas$16.25
Create your own enchiladas by choosing your type of tortilla, choice of meat or vegetables, and your type of salsa. Enchiladas are topped with crema Fresca, and are served with rice and beans.
Food Truck Burrito$16.00
Handheld burrito filled with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork carnitas or shredded chicken; rice, pinto beans, french fries, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

 

The NexMex Thing - Central St

5 Central Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole 4oz$3.55
Chicken Bowl$10.50
Churros$5.15
More about The NexMex Thing - Central St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Peabody

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Salmon

Lobsters

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston