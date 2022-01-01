Peabody Mexican restaurants you'll love
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
210 Andover Street, Peabody
Popular items
Queso Blanco Dip
$8.25
A rich, spicy and creamy Mexican cheese dip.
ADD: Chorizo for $2.00
Make your own Enchiladas
$16.25
Create your own enchiladas by choosing your type of tortilla, choice of meat or vegetables, and your type of salsa. Enchiladas are topped with crema Fresca, and are served with rice and beans.
Food Truck Burrito
$16.00
Handheld burrito filled with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork carnitas or shredded chicken; rice, pinto beans, french fries, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.