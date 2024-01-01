Avocado salad in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve avocado salad
Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
43 Main St, Peabody
|Avocado Salad
|$8.95
Garden salad topped with fresh slices of creamy avocado served with ginger dressing
Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
210 Andover Street, Peabody
|Fiesta Avocado Salad
|$15.75
A bed of mixed lettuce topped with chopped avocado, tomatoes, black beans Cotija cheese, corn and tortilla strips . House made jalapeño cilantro dressing served on the side.