Avocado salad in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve avocado salad

Consumer pic

 

Maki Sushi Bar & Grill

43 Main St, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Salad$8.95
Garden salad topped with fresh slices of creamy avocado served with ginger dressing
More about Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar image

 

Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fiesta Avocado Salad$15.75
A bed of mixed lettuce topped with chopped avocado, tomatoes, black beans Cotija cheese, corn and tortilla strips . House made jalapeño cilantro dressing served on the side.
More about Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

