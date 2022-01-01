Baby back ribs in Peabody
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Big Pig Barbecue
108 Newbury St, Peabody
|Baby Back Ribs (Easter weekend only)
Leaner Baby backs (when compared to our normal St Louis Ribs) with a brown sugar apple glaze.
*Pickup cold only with reheating instructions
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$17.99
1/2 rack of our slow roasted Hickory BBQ Pork Ribs served with homemade coleslaw and french fries.
|BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$24.99
Full rack of our slow roasted Hickory BBQ Pork Ribs served with homemade coleslaw and french fries.