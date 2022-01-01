Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.49
A local favorite made with crisp bacon strips with your choice of cheese
served on a toasted burger bun.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Brodie's Pub image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brodie's Pub

10 1/2 Lowell St., Peabody

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Bacon Burger$14.99
10oz fresh ground angus sirloin grilled to your liking topped with applewood smoked bacon - add cheese & fixings - built the way you like!
More about Brodie's Pub

