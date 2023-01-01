Buffalo chicken salad in Peabody
Sylvan Street Grille Peabody
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.99
A delicious pairing of our popular boneless Buffalo chicken fingers over our Caesar salad.
|Buffalo Chicken House Salad
|$17.99
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrot, green peppers, broccoli, Monterey Jack cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings. Buffalo Chicken Fingers