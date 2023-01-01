Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille Peabody

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$16.99
A delicious pairing of our popular boneless Buffalo chicken fingers over our Caesar salad.
Buffalo Chicken House Salad$17.99
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrot, green peppers, broccoli, Monterey Jack cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings. Buffalo Chicken Fingers
More about Sylvan Street Grille Peabody
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe - 241 Andover St

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tossed Buffalo Chicken Salad$6.99
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe - 241 Andover St

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Carbonara

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

French Onion Soup

Waffles

Fudge

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Middleton

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston