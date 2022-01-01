Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Big Pig Barbecue

108 Newbury St, Peabody

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Buffalo Chicken Wings - One Pound$15.00
One Pound smoked wings, with a sweet and spicy mop sauce.
More about Big Pig Barbecue
Consumer pic

 

Gallo Nero

89 Main St, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$0.00
More about Gallo Nero

Map

Map

