Calamari in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve calamari

Toscanas Ristorante image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.00
Fresh calamari topped with cherry peppers. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.00
MD Fried Calamari$13.00
Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rhode Island Style Calamari$11.49
Golden fried and served with cherry peppers and cajun sauce.
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari with sweet chili sauce$11.95
