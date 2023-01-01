Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Frankie Slice image

PIZZA • PASTA

Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace - 58 Pulaski street Building B - Peabody, Ma 01960

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.99
Chicken, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice and Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Onions, with Lettuce
Chicken Burrito$13.99
Shredded Chicken, Mexican Cheese Blend, Cilantro, Beans, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole
More about Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace - 58 Pulaski street Building B - Peabody, Ma 01960
The NexMex Thing image

 

The NexMex Thing

5 Central Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$11.50
CA Chicken Burrito$13.25
Chicken Burrito$11.50
More about The NexMex Thing
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille Peabody

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Burrito$14.99
Chipotle chicken, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with jack cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with tortilla chips and salsa
More about Sylvan Street Grille Peabody

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

French Onion Soup

Enchiladas

Muffins

Scallops

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Shrimp Salad

Carrot Cake

Whoopie Pies

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Middleton

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (443 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1053 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston