Chicken marsala in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about F355 Prime Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA
F355 Prime Italiano
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.00
Chicken made with the finest Italian imported Marsala wine and fresh Mushrooms.
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Toscanas Ristorante
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody
|Chicken Marsala
|$22.00
chicken scaloppine sautéed with marsala wine and mushrooms.
|Chicken Marsala
|$22.00
chicken scaloppine sautéed with marsala wine and mushrooms.
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.00
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Chicken Marsala
|$16.99
Chicken breast sautéed in a sweet Marsala wine sauce with prosciutto, shiitake and baby portabella mushrooms and parsley and served over linguine pasta.