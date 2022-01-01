Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Peabody

Peabody restaurants that serve chicken marsala

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Marsala$18.00
Chicken made with the finest Italian imported Marsala wine and fresh Mushrooms.
More about F355 Prime Italiano
f64b7f99-8a62-4bab-8484-5c5df3048548 image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$22.00
chicken scaloppine sautéed with marsala wine and mushrooms.
Chicken Marsala$22.00
chicken scaloppine sautéed with marsala wine and mushrooms.
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$18.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Marsala$16.99
Chicken breast sautéed in a sweet Marsala wine sauce with prosciutto, shiitake and baby portabella mushrooms and parsley and served over linguine pasta.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$18.95
Tender pieces of chicken sautéed in our homemade marsala sauce, tossed with fresh mushrooms, over your choice of pasta
More about Century House Restaurant

