Chips and salsa in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve chips and salsa

The NexMex Thing image

 

The NexMex Thing

5 Central Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa 4oz$3.50
Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about The NexMex Thing
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant - Family owned est..1957

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.00
More about Century House Restaurant - Family owned est..1957

