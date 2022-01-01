Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Peabody

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

Bowl Clam Chowder$8.00
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

New England Clam Chowder$6.99
Hearty and authentic. A local favorite.
Fried Native Clams$24.79
Lightly breaded Ipswich clams, fried golden brown and served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Clam Roll$18.99
Lightly breaded, golden fried Ipswich clams served on a toasted roll with your choice of side.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder Cup$5.95
Clam Roll$19.95
Clams Sampler$26.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder Pint$3.99
ingred: Fresh Chopped Clams, Clam Juice, onions, Salt Pork, Butter, Potatoes, Evaporated Milk, Salt, Pepper, Flour
