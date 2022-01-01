Cobb salad in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Cobb Salad
|$16.99
The club sandwich in a salad bowl! Fresh garden greens topped with julienne ham, chicken, bacon and Monterey jack cheese together with avocado, red cabbage, cucumber, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, sunflower seeds and hard-boiled egg.
More about Stanzys Country Ranch
Stanzys Country Ranch
1 Main Street, Peabody
|Farmhouse Cobb Salad
|$14.00
ROASTED RED BEETS, ARUGULA,
GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED PECANS, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE