Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve crab cakes

Banner pic

 

Pellana Steakhouse

9R Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lump Crab Cake$26.00
Pan seared, jumbo lump crabmeat, red pepper aioli
More about Pellana Steakhouse
Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern - Peabody

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$18.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern - Peabody

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Crab Rangoon

Cappuccino

Chicken Pizza

Fajitas

Enchiladas

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Mousse

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (741 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston