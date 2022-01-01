Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve eggplant parm

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
Eggplant Parm Sub$14.00
More about F355 Prime Italiano
Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of pasta.
More about Toscanas Ristorante
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
Eggplant Parm w/ Pasta$5.95
ingred: Eggplant, Italian Bread Crumbs, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Ground
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe

