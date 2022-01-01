Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve fajitas

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas$17.99
Grilled strips of marinated steak, chicken, or shrimp, served sizzling hot with bell peppers, red onions, and spices. Comes complete with pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheeses, mild salsa, and warm flour tortillas. Chicken, beef, shrimp, or combo.
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajita$23.25
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Chicken Fajita$19.50
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Fajita MIX FOR 1 (Choose 2)$23.00
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
