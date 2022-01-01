Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar image

 

Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ice Cream$8.50
More about Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Green Tea - Peabody

126 Newbury St,, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$5.00
More about Green Tea - Peabody

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Caesar Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Ravioli

Fajitas

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Pasta

French Toast

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston