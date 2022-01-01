Gnocchi in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • PASTA
F355 Prime Italiano
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Gnocchi stuffed with Gorgonzola Cheese
|$21.00
Gnocchi served in a cream sauce with shaved Parmesan Stuffed with Gorgonzola cheese & a Light Truffle cream sauce
AMAZING
|Potato Gnocchi with Marinara
|$12.00
Toscanas Ristorante
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody
|Gnocchi al Forno
|$22.00
Homemade gnocchi dumplings tossed with parmigiano cheese, basil and homemade pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
