Gnocchi in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve gnocchi

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi stuffed with Gorgonzola Cheese$21.00
Gnocchi served in a cream sauce with shaved Parmesan Stuffed with Gorgonzola cheese & a Light Truffle cream sauce
AMAZING
Potato Gnocchi with Marinara$12.00
More about F355 Prime Italiano
Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi al Forno$22.00
Homemade gnocchi dumplings tossed with parmigiano cheese, basil and homemade pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Gnocchi al Forno$20.00
Homemade gnocchi dumplings tossed with parmigiano cheese, basil and homemade pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Alla Bolognese$20.00
MD Gnocchi Sorrentina$26.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern

