Lobsters in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve lobsters

Toscanas Ristorante image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$31.00
Hand-made lobster ravioli loaded with meat. Topped with sauteed spinach and tomatoes in a vodka cream sauce.
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Lobster Bisque$4.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Quesadilla$22.99
Grilled tortilla filled with Maine Lobster meat, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and scallions.
Lobster Ravioli$22.99
Maine Lobster meat sauteed with Lobster filled Ravioli, spinach and caramelized onions in a rich sherry cream sauce. Served with a garlic bread stick
Lobster Mac & Cheese$21.99
Maine lobster meat tossed with a creamy cheese and baked with a buttery cracker crumb crust.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Pie$38.95
Lobster meat, baked with our cracker crumb stuffing, served en casserole
Lobster Roll$27.95
More about Century House Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Pie w/ No Sauce$24.95
Ingred: lobster meat, butter, Century House Crumbs
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe
Item pic

 

Green Tea

126 Newbury St,, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Sauce$5.00
Contains Pork
Peppery Fried Lobster
More about Green Tea

