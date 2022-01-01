Lobsters in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve lobsters
Toscanas Ristorante
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody
|Lobster Ravioli
|$31.00
Hand-made lobster ravioli loaded with meat. Topped with sauteed spinach and tomatoes in a vodka cream sauce.
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
|Cup Lobster Bisque
|$4.00
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$22.99
Grilled tortilla filled with Maine Lobster meat, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and scallions.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.99
Maine Lobster meat sauteed with Lobster filled Ravioli, spinach and caramelized onions in a rich sherry cream sauce. Served with a garlic bread stick
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$21.99
Maine lobster meat tossed with a creamy cheese and baked with a buttery cracker crumb crust.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Restaurant
235 Andover St, Peabody
|Lobster Pie
|$38.95
Lobster meat, baked with our cracker crumb stuffing, served en casserole
|Lobster Roll
|$27.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Epicurean Shoppe
241 Andover St, Peabody
|Lobster Pie w/ No Sauce
|$24.95
Ingred: lobster meat, butter, Century House Crumbs