Meatloaf in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve meatloaf

Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf$17.00
Meatloaf$16.50
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dinner Meatloaf$6.99
Ground Beef, Eggs, Onions, Peppers, Bread Crumbs, Oregano, Salt & ,Pepper Mashed Potatoes, Butternnut Squash
Meatloaf Individual$5.99
ingred: Ground Beef, Eggs, Onions, Peppers, Bread Crumbs, Oregano, Salt, Pepper ,BBQ Sauce
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe

