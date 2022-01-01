Mediterranean salad in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Gallo Nero
89 Main St, Peabody
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.99
Grilled chicken on top of Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, penne, sun dried tomatoes, black olives, artichokes, croutons, fresh mozzarella, red onions, asiago cheese.
Century House Restaurant - Family owned est..1957
235 Andover St, Peabody
|Grilled Mediterranean Salad
|$17.95
Greek olives, feta, artichokes, red onions, grape tomatoes, mixed greens, tossed in balsamic vinaigrettes and topped with grilled chicken & shrimp