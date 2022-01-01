Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve pies

Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$14.99
Our famous chicken pot pie loaded with chicken and fresh vegetables, topped with a homemade crispy pastry. Served with your choice of side.
Mama Louanne's Brickle Pie$7.99
Premium vanilla and coffee ice cream layered with Heath® bar and marshmallow on top of a cookie crust drizzled with our own brickle sauce.
Scallop Pie$23.99
Try our secret recipe of scallops baked with a crab meat stuffing and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with our mixed vegetable medley and your choice of side.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Pie$38.95
Lobster meat, baked with our cracker crumb stuffing, served en casserole
Chocolate Cream Pie$7.95
Apple Pie$7.95
More about Century House Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pie Lemon Meringue 10"$10.95
Pie Chocolate Cream 6"$4.99
Pie Lemon Meringue 6"$3.49
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe

