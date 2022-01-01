Pies in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve pies
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.99
Our famous chicken pot pie loaded with chicken and fresh vegetables, topped with a homemade crispy pastry. Served with your choice of side.
|Mama Louanne's Brickle Pie
|$7.99
Premium vanilla and coffee ice cream layered with Heath® bar and marshmallow on top of a cookie crust drizzled with our own brickle sauce.
|Scallop Pie
|$23.99
Try our secret recipe of scallops baked with a crab meat stuffing and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with our mixed vegetable medley and your choice of side.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Restaurant
235 Andover St, Peabody
|Lobster Pie
|$38.95
Lobster meat, baked with our cracker crumb stuffing, served en casserole
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$7.95
|Apple Pie
|$7.95