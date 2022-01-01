Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve prosciutto

Frankie Slice image

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese with Prosciutto$16.00
More about F355 Prime Italiano
Toscanas Ristorante image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto & Fig Salad$16.00
L-Prosciutto Arugula$19.00
Prosciutto & Fig Salad$16.00
More about Toscanas Ristorante

